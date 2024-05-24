[Watch] "Ashwin anna ko aur RR team ko all the best" - Chennai police officials wish Ravichandran Ashwin luck ahead of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play at his home ground as they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 on Friday, May 26. The winner of the clash will advance to the all-important final.

Ahead of the crucial knockout fixture, a few Chennai police officials wished hometown hero Ashwin luck. The video was shared by the Rajasthan-based franchise on its official social media handles, and it also featured skipper Sanju Samson.

Standing alongside Samson, the policemen screamed:

"Ashwin anna ko aur RR team ko all the best"

Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the ball in RR's four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The crafty spinner registered figures of 4-0-19-2 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"There’s nothing like playing in front of that crowd" - Ravichandran Ashwin excited to play at MA Chidambaram Stadium

In a video shared by Rajasthan on social media after the IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about how excited he was to go to Chennai for the Qualifier 2.

He pointed out how he has done well at the venue in the past, while also hoping the the Chennai crowd would back Rajasthan for their clash against Hyderabad. Ashwin said:

"I’m going home! Chennai is a very special place, for everybody, their home is a special place and that’s one place where I’ve always done very well. I also had a few interesting batting stints when I played in Chennai the last few times. I’m looking forward to it, there’s nothing like playing in front of that crowd and I’m sure we’ll get Halla Bol, Nalla Bol support when we’re playing SRH."

The winner of Qualifier 2 between RR and SRH will join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final. The summit clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

