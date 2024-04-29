[Watch] Axar Patel's double strike sends Kolkata openers back to the shed during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Axar Patel gave the visitors something to cheer about during their IPL 2024 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

Phil Salt and Sunil Narine added 79 runs in the powerplay while chasing 154 and rocked DC early. However, Axar sent Narine back on the first ball he bowled as the southpaw was caught at deep mid-wicket trying to play the slog sweep.

Here's how Sunil Narine was dismissed:

In his next over, Axar Patel got rewarded for his stump-to-stump line. Phil Salt tried to cut a delivery that was on the stumps and lost his off-pole. Here's the video of Salt's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

There wasn't much celebration from Axar after the two dismissals and understandably so, as the fate of the match was effectively sealed in the powerplay.

DC holding back Axar Patel & Kuldeep Yadav baffling

On a ground where 262 was chased down by the Punjab Kings, the Delhi Capitals raised quite a few eyebrows with their decision to bat first. They probably would have seen the slowness in the surface and would have expected it to slow down further in the second innings.

However, Rishabh Pant didn't give a single over to his experienced spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the powerplay despite having just 153 runs to play with. Phil Salt got an early life due to a catch dropped by Lizaad Williams and made DC pay with a blazing 68 off just 33 balls.

By the time Axar came into the attack, KKR needed just 75 to win off 84 balls. Despite the wickets, DC will regret the toss as well as their call to not bowl the spinners in the powerplay. Kolkata need just 24 runs from seven overs at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback