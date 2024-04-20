[Watch] Axar Patel strikes with his first ball of 2nd over, castles Heinrich Klaasen in DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel made a vital incision into the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting unit as he castled the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen on the first ball of his spell in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the star provided by the SRH openers, the wicket was massive in the context of the game as Klaasen was visibly disappointed by the shot.

The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings as the left-arm spinner sent the ball on a length, but it stayed slightly now. Klaasen looked to send it over the boundary but was beaten completely as the ball rattled the stumps. Axar roared back after he sent the South African right-hander packing for 15 off eight deliveries.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma had come out all guns blazing, smashing the Capitals' bowlers all around the park. The former equalled the record for the joint-fastest half-century by a SunRisers Hyderabad batter, reaching the milestone in only 16 deliveries.

The explosive pair smashed the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket history, hammering 125 in only 6 overs. The 103 clattered in 5 overs is also the highest in IPL history.

Nevertheless, Kuldeep Yadav struck thrice to dismiss Abhishek, Head, and Aiden Markram, thereby controlling the run flow.

Travis Head overtakes Heinrich Klaasen as SunRisers Hyderabad's highest run-getter of IPL 2024

Travis Head. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Travis Head's innings of 89, which came off only 32 deliveries, made him the Orange Army's leading run-getter in IPL 2024. With 324 runs in six innings, the South Australian has climbed to the second spot, behind Virat Kohli's 361. Klaasen, meanwhile, has currently amassed 268 runs.

The Capitals sent the SunRisers into bat after winning the toss and announced two changes. Lalit Yadav replaced Sumit Kumar, while Ishant Sharma made way for Anrich Nortje.

The SunRisers Hyderabad proceeded with the same team, but Pat Cummins revealed they are likely to make bowling changes in the second innings.

