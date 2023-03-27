[Watch] "Back in front of our amazing fans" - Virat Kohli expresses gratitude for fans' love by sharing a video from RCB Unbox event

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting mainstay Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to the team's fans in attendance on Sunday at their first training session ahead of IPL 2023.

RCB organized the Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It commenced in the afternoon with a practice session for the entire Bangalore squad. The franchise sold tickets for their matches to the fans last week itself.

The audience came in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favorite players on their home ground after a gap of almost four years.

The event also included entertainment programs and a Hall of Fame ceremony. Legendary RCB players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle also graced the event as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame to honor their contributions to the team.

After witnessing enthusiastic support from the fans at the event, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video thanking them. He captioned the post thus:

"Nothing just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of Bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans ❤️ @royalchallengersbangalore @abdevilliers17 @chrisgayle333"

You can watch the video below:

"We had some great memories batting together" - Chris Gayle about his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle recently reminisced about his batting partnerships with Virat Kohli during his time with RCB over the majority of the last decade. The duo shared some iconic partnerships and gave cricket fans numerous moments to cherish while they batted together for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the show ‘My Time with Virat’ on Jio Cinema, Gayle opened up on the matter and said:

"We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also. I am sure you can see them on social media. I will cherish those things as well. Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances.”

Virat Kohli will be back on the cricket field on April 2 in IPL 2023 as RCB face Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

