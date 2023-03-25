[Watch] “Bhaada share hoyenga” – Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have fun in MI’s viral BTS video 

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma recently enjoyed quality time in Mumbai during their commercial shoot for Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2023.

The franchise shared a funny video of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments on Twitter on Saturday, March 25, with the caption:

“Paltan ke saath shoot ka BTS share karna toh banta hai boss. P.S Ishan and Tilak Verma are still roaming around Mumbai.”

In the clip, Yadav said:

“Bhaada share hoyenga (Fare will be shared),” while trying to sound like a Mumbaikar.

Meanwhile, Kishan and Varma took the bike, which was available only for shooting purposes, to roam around the city.

While Kishan was retained for Rs 15.25 crore, MI retained Suryakumar and Varma for Rs 8 crore and Rs 1.7 crore, respectively. Like the BTS video, the trio will look to entertain the audience with their match-winning performances on the field.

Even captain Rohit Sharma couldn’t stop laughing as the players worked on their off-field project at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.

MI squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. The franchise will look to bounce back strongly after finishing 10th last season.

The five-time IPL champions splurged Rs 17.5 crore on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to take on the role of Kieron Pollard, who is now their new batting coach.

The franchise also boasts a decent bowling line-up despite question marks on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. They have Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff in their bowling unit.

Players bought - Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Mehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh).

Players retained - Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

