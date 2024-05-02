[Watch] Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes twice in his first over to castle Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 clash 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a vintage first over to dismiss both Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in IPL 2024 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The veteran pacer got the new ball to talk to boost SRH's 202-run target defence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 2.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a campaign to forget so far, claiming only five wickets in nine matches, and was wicketless in his first three matches. RR new ball pacers were on point in the powerplay in the first innings. It was expected from the SRH bowlers as well, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar exceeded the expectations.

The veteran pacer, conceding a single off Jaiswal to begin his over, dismissed Jos Buttler for a first-ball duck. The English opening batter tried to carve the ball through the off side against a length ball but ended up nicking one to first slip. Marco Jansen took a regulation catch to seal SRH's first breakthrough.

A couple of deliveries later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar breached Samson's defence with a booming inswinger. The right-handed batter was caught all ends up after only having left an outswinger, the previous ball. The middle stump was left on the ground as Samson departed for a three-ball duck. Have a look at the dismissals right here:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended the over with a dot ball, with the score reading 1-2. Riyan Parag joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease in a bid to keep RR's winning run while chasing still alive.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Jos Buttler seven times in T20 cricket

The England white-ball captain has had a difficult time against the right-arm pacer over the years. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed the opening batter when these two sides in the 2023 edition. It marked the first instance in the IPL where the bowler got the better of the explosive batter.

In international cricket, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Buttler five times - thrice in the 2021 series in the subcontinent and twice during India's tour of England. Overall, the batter has scored 104 runs in 92 deliveries at a strike rate of 113.04 in the shortest format.

