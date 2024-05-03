[Watch] Bizarre confusion with Venkatesh Iyer leads to Andre Russell's run out against the run of play during MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match 

The moment of confusion between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell led to the latter being run out at a crucial juncture. The incident took place in their IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

Venkatesh Iyer tried a reverse ramp shot off a fuller delivery from Hardik Pandya and could only find Jasprit Bumrah at short third man. The southpaw initially thought of taking the single but then decided against it and sent back Russell, who was charging towards the striker's end.

Jasprit Bumrah took a moment to decide which end to throw at and then decided to aim at the non-striker's end. The throw wasn't on target and Hardik Pandya had to get back quickly and put in a dive to dislodge the bails before Andre Russell could make his ground.

Here's the video of Russell's run-out:

Russell had played an uppercut for a six off Pandya on the first ball that he had faced and seemed to be in the groove to cause more damage. However, his wicket really dented Kolkata's plans to explode at the backend.

Venkatesh Iyer top scores with 70(52) as KKR get bowled out for 169

It wasn't the typical Wankhede Stadium surface as the ball seemed to stop a bit and that played a role in the hosts getting off to a fantastic start. Nuwan Thushara picked up the big wickets of Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi & skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik Pandya then brought himself into the attack and picked up the dangerous Sunil Narine's wicket. When Piyush Chawla dismissed Rinku Singh, it seemed like Kolkata could get bundled out quickly at 56/5. However, the visitors used Manish Pandey as their impact substitute and the veteran batter consolidated their innings alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

The duo added a crucial 83 runs for the sixth wicket. When Pandey was dismissed in the 17h over, the stage seemed set for KKR to get an explosive finish. However, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance denied them the finish as they were bundled out for 169.

With dew a potential factor, Mumbai may fancy their chances of chasing it down comfortably. However, if Kolkata gets early wickets, they could make things difficult for the hosts.

