[Watch] Cameron Green reacts to joining RCB from MI for IPL 2024

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is happy to have joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI) in an INR 17.5 crore all-cash deal.

In a video put up by RCB on Instagram, the 24-year-old said that he was looking forward to working with Bangalore's head coach Andy Flower. Notably, Flower is also serving as coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Lucia Kings.

On Monday (November 27), Green said:

“Hey RCB fans, Cameron Green here. I just want to say how excited I am to be joining Andy Flower in the team. I can’t wait to see you guys soon at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Cheers!”

Here's the post:

At MI, Green amassed 452 runs in 16 matches at an average of 50.22, including one century and two fifties in IPL 2023. He also scalped six wickets. The all-rounder was released from the side to accommodate Hardik Pandya, who rejoined Mumbai for an INR 15 crore deal trade from Gujarat Titans.

In a statement, MI wrote:

“Goodbyes are never easy. But with a heavy heart, we, the MI Paltan, thank Cameron Green for all the wonderful memories he gave us in the Blue and Gold through the 2023 IPL. He has been traded from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2024 Auction.”

RCB's retained players ft. Cameron Green ahead of IPL 2024 auction

RCB retained 20 players, including two transfer deals – Cameron Green and Mayank Dagar – ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The franchise released 11 players and traded out Shahbaz Ahmed. They have an INR 23.25 purse to fill their remaining slots.

RCB retained players list: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks, Cameron Green (T).

Expand Tweet

RCB released players list: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav.