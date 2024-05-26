[Watch] Celebrations galore as KKR beat SRH by 8 wickets in IPL 2024 final to clinch 3rd title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players, fans, and co-owners celebrated in style after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets to win the IPL 2024 final at Chepauk on Sunday (May 26). Chasing 114, the Knight Riders achieved the target with 9.3 overs to spare and registered a hat-trick of wins against Sunrisers this season. With the win, the Kolkata-based franchise won their third IPL trophy, the first since 2014.

Venkatesh Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, started the celebrations with his batting partner and captain Shreyas Iyer as they took a single to take the team over the line. Their teammates rushed inside the ground to celebrate with the Iyer duo. The Knight Riders' co-owners and Bollywood superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, were equally delighted to witness the team win an IPL trophy after a gap of 10 years.

What happened in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final?

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

SRH were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. They got off to a poor start as the top three, including Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, failed to deliver. The Sunrisers kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins and Aiden Markram chipped in with 24 (19) and 20 (23), respectively, to take the team past 100. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy were the other batters to reach double digits.

Andre Russell emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana bagged two apiece. Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy also took one each.

In response, the Knight Riders achieved the target with 57 balls to spare. Sunil Narine smashed a six but departed off the next ball. Rahmanullah Gurbaz looked good for his 39 off 32 before getting out via LBW in an unfortunate manner as the DRS review feature wasn't available. Venkatesh then took his team past the finish line with his half-century.

Click here for KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final full scorecard.

