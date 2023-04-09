[WATCH] "Celebrations time!"- KKR celebrate grandly after a memorable victory against GT in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players celebrated wildly after their memorable victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The game ebbed and flowed until the final over where Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last five balls to win it for KKR in incredible fashion.

GT batted first and made 204/4 on the back of fifties from Vijay Shankar (63*) and Sai Sudharsan (53). Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40 balls) and Nitish Rana (45) led the Knight Riders' batting unit in the chase before GT bowlers Rashid Khan (3/37) and Alzarri Joseph (2/27) derailed their innings.

Rinku Singh (48* off 21 balls) then rose to the occasion in the final over and led his side to one of the most remarkable finishes to an IPL contest, scoring five sixes off the last five deliveries.

KKR gave fans a glimpse of the amazing festivities in their hotel after defeating the Gujarat Titans by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"Celebrations time!"

You can watch the video below:

KKR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

