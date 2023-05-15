[WATCH] "Cherry x Dhool"- Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur exchange jerseys after CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 clash at Chepauk

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur interacted after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 14, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The duo were IPL teammates between 2017 and 2021. Shardul and Deepak were part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 before representing CSK for the next four years.

During the IPL 2022 mega auction, Delhi Capitals (DC) purchased Shardul Thakur, marking the end of his tenure with CSK. KKR then traded him in from DC ahead of the current season.

CSK took to their official Twitter handle and gave fans a glimpse of the reunion of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar at the Chepauk. The duo were seen exchanging their jerseys and embracing each other before posing for the camera.

The video was captioned:

Cherry x Dhool Just like old times #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove @deepak_chahar9 @imShard

You can watch the video below:

"He's experienced enough to realize when it's not swinging, what lengths to bowl"- CSK captain MS Dhoni on Deepak Chahar

Speaking after their loss at the hands of KKR, CSK skipper MS Dhoni stated that Deepak Chahar is a wonderful exponent of swing bowling. He reckoned that the swing bowler had played enough cricket to learn how to adapt to the conditions and alter his lengths when the ball stops swinging.

Chahar gave the Super Kings a great start in the second innings by scalping three wickets in the powerplay. However, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana played the spinners well and took their side home.

Dhoni said:

"He's [Deepak Chahar] somebody who swings the ball. He's experienced enough to realize when it's not swinging, what lengths to bowl. Once you realize it's not swinging, you've got to correct the lengths and know what fields to set and bowl accordingly."

Reflecting on the loss, Dhoni added:

"I think it was one of those where you win the toss and bat first. And the moment you bowled first in the second innings, it was a 180 wicket. Dew made a big difference. There was a lot of purchase for the spinners in the first innings. Whenever there's no certainty about dew, the decision becomes slightly tricky."

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday, May 20, in their final league game of the season.

Poll : 0 votes