[Watch] "Coach tells me it's me who is coming and making you guys win" - Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious dressing room speech to KKR players after DC win

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was visibly elated with the team's latest win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and addressed the players post-game in the dressing room.

KKR posted the second-highest score in IPL history at 272/7 in 20 overs and went on to complete the demolition of DC by 106 runs. The victory took them atop the points table with three wins in as many games.

Shah Rukh Khan watched the game from the stands and was later seen interacting with the players from both teams on the field.

In a recent video posted by KKR's Twitter handle, King Khan addressed the players after the win by saying:

"God bless you all. Nice to see Varun taking those catches. Nice to see Sunil running so hard. Nice to see all of you smiling and so happy. God bless you all. Just be healthy and coach tells me it's me who is coming and making you guys win. So, next time, if I'm not there, just try harder without me. I will try to be there and assist you guys and do all that I do. Thank you very much, and be healthy."

Here is the video of the same:

Expand Tweet

Shah Rukh's comments had the players and the support staff breaking into laughter with massive applause.

Sunil Narine was the Player of the Match for a second consecutive game, recording his highest T20 score of 85 from 39 deliveries and finishing with bowling figures of 1/29 in four overs.

KKR on their way to an incredible bounce back season

Expand Tweet

After back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, KKR has begun IPL 2024 with a bang.

With the return of former captain Gautam Gambhir as team mentor and Shreyas Iyer back at the helm, the side has been rejuvenated in their opening three games. Their season started with a high-scoring humdinger against SRH that went down to the wire before Harshit Rana's heroics helped pull off a five-run win.

KKR then dominated RCB from start to finish in Bengaluru, winning by seven wickets. This was followed by the carnage against DC in Visakhapatnam, which made it a hat-trick of wins.

Along with RR, KKR are the only side in the ten-team race that has yet to lose a game thus far in IPL 2024.

The side will look to keep their winning streak going in their next outing against defending champions CSK on Monday, April 8.