[Watch]Comedy of errors as Delhi Capitals miss twin run-outs in the same delivery against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals had a horror day on the field in their IPL 2023 contest against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The visitors' fielding lapses reached a new low, as they missed two run-outs in the same delivery.

The incident occurred in final ball of the tenth over of the innings when Mukesh Kumar nailed a yorker, which Liam Livingstone dug to short cover. David Warner tried hitting the stumps at the non-striker's end to run Atharva Taide out but missed. The second throw was at the opposite end, but the Capitals missed again.

Here's the video:

Before missing this chance, the tourists missed a couple of other chances, too. Anrich Nortje dropped Livingstone when he slogged to deep mid-wicket. The second was of Taide, which Yash Dhull fluffed after the right-hander had mistimed one to long-on.

Half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw lift Delhi Capitals to 213 in 20 overs

Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw (Cresits: Twitter)

After electing to field first, Punjab Kings' bowlers copped some heavy beating from the opposition. Warner and Prithvi Shaw started steadily but picked up the pace by stitching a 94-run stand off 62 deliveries.

Later, Shaw built a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw before falling for 54. Rossouw finished unbeaten at 82 off 37 with six fours and as many maximums by adding an unbroken 65 with Phil Salt.

The Capitals eventually prevailed by 15 runs by overcoming the dangerous Livingstone, who smashed 94 before departing in the final over of the innings. While Taide also made a fifty and retired out, Livingstone didn't have the kind of support needed to help his team gun down 214 in their stipulated overs.

While David Warner and co. have picked up a consolation win, they are out of contention to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Kings need closer to a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes