[Watch] Cricketers sweat it out in the gym as Mumbai Indians give sneak peek into their daily routine on MI TV

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have been sweating it out in training as they look to return to winning ways in their second IPL 2022 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 1).

Ahead of the tie, the Mumbai-based franchise gave a sneak peek into their training on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first game against the Delhi Capitals, has joined training and will be available for selection for the next tie.

"𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 मध्ये finally सूर्योदय झाला! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

The video started with Suryakumar Yadav having fun during a mandatory photo session. The celebrated batsman, who was retained by Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, joined the squad late as he was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He had earlier suffered a thumb injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies.

The short clip also captured senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard and young fast bowler Basil Thampi sweating out in the gym. Suryakumar was spotted entering the gym area in a mini clip shared by the franchise.

The video ended with Suryakumar posing for a group photo alongside wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

"We would have liked to be on the winning side" - Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin explains how MENTOR Sachin Tendulkar’s tips helped him take two wickets on debut (2/14) for MI. Murugan Ashwin explains how MENTOR Sachin Tendulkar’s tips helped him take two wickets on debut (2/14) for MI.😀🙏🏼https://t.co/Rm9S1so8yG

Rohit Sharma & Co. got off to a losing start, going down against Delhi Capitals by four wickets at the Brabourne Stadium.

Murugan Ashwin, who was picked ahead of Mayank Markande, had a stellar game, returning with 2/14 in his four overs but was unable to power his side to a win.

Speaking about the mood in the camp, the leg-spinner revealed that the mood in the camp changed after the seasoned cricketers assured there was nothing to worry about the loss. Speaking on MI TV, Ashwin said:

"We would have liked to be on the winning side but the experienced players in the team reassured us that it is a long tournament and we can always regroup after working on a few things. The mood became light soon as we knew that the defeat was not something we should worry about."

Although it is still early days in the tournament, Mumbai Indians are currently placed ninth in the 10-team competition.

