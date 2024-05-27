[Watch] CSK chants echo at MA Chidambaram Stadium during KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final

'CSK-CSK' chants echoed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Chennai crowd chanted for their home team multiple times during the summit clash on Sunday, May 26.

KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was given out LBW by the on-field umpire in the ninth over of the run chase. The batter opted for the DRS, and when the third umpire was checking the dismissal, a certain section of the fans broke out a CSK chant.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

KKR clinched their third IPL title as they beat SRH by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 summit clash. Electing to bat first, Hyderabad registered the lowest-ever total in an IPL final as they were bundled out for just 113 runs.

Kolkata chased down the modest target in just 10.3 overs, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 26. It is worth mentioning that there were some CSK chants at the stadium after KKR's victory as well.

CSK, who came into IPL 2024 as the defending champions, failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table. Their qualification hopes ended with a 27-run defeat to the Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last league fixture.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side were required to win the match or lose by less than 18 runs to be able to finish with a better net run rate than RCB.

KKR's marquee signing Mitchell Starc was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 final

KKR's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc got his team off to a stunning start in the IPL 2024 final. He dismissed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma (2 runs off 5 balls) in the very first over.

The left-arm fast bowler provided his team with yet another crucial breakthrough in the powerplay, dismissing the in-form Rahul Tripathi (9 runs off 13 balls) in the fifth over.

Starc was adjudged the Player of the Match as he finished with impressive figures of 3-0-14-2. All the six bowlers used by KKR in the IPL 2024 final picked up at least one wicket.

Andre Russell and Harshit Rana claimed three and two scalps, respectively, while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy claimed a solitary scalp each.

