[Watch] CSK pacer Deepak Chahar takes pictures with fans at the Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar interacted with his fans during one of the training sessions at their home ground in Chennai. Chahar has been on the sidelines since getting injured during the match against the Mumbai Indians on April 8. After recuperating for a while, he recently resumed bowling in net sessions.

CSK shelled out 14 crores for him at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022, considering his ability to swing the new ball and lower-order hitting prowess. However, an unfortunate back injury ruled Deepak Chahar out of the entire season last year.

Even this season, he played only three matches and did not look in good rhythm in those games. He returned wicketless and gave away runs at an economy rate of 10.44 in those matches.

The team management will be hoping to see Chahar fully fit and performing at his true potential soon on the field. Meanwhile, the swing bowler recently took some time out for his fans at the Chepauk Stadium to take some pictures with them.

CSK is currently fourth on the points table after winning five matches from eight games so far. They will next face the Punjab Kings at their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

CSK's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm

