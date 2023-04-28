[Watch] CSK and RR players catch up after their IPL 2023 match on Thursday night

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) players interacted with each other after their match on Thursday, April 27. RR beat CSK comfortably by 32 runs in the 37th match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals batted first and notched up a mammoth total of 202/5 on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating 77-run knock. CSK then got off to a poor start as the RR bowlers reduced them to 73/4 at the halfway stage.

Shivam Dube (53), Moeen Ali (23), and Ravindra Jadeja (23) played aggressively to help their side make a comeback. However, it proved to be insufficient as they were restricted to 170/6 in the end.

RR shared a video on their official Twitter handle to give a glimpse of the players' activities following the conclusion of the match. In it, players from both teams can be seen conversing with each other.

"It was quite an above par score"- CSK captain MS Dhoni after the loss against RR

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, MS Dhoni opined that Rajasthan had reached an above-par total in the first innings. He felt that his bowling unit gave away too many runs in the powerplay but bowled well in the second half of the innings. Dhoni said:

"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges."

He added:

"They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs. (Unfortunate at the death bowling) You have to accept it. I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was really good. There will be a few deliveries when the batter will play the big shots but the scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled."

The Chennai-based side will next host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will face Mumbai Indians (MI) away on Sunday as well.

