Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni provided a scintillating finish to the innings, scoring 20 runs off nine deliveries against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10. He helped the Super Kings post a competitive total of 167/8 in 20 overs

Dhoni took DC seamer Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners in the 19th over of the innings, smashing two sixes and a boundary to provide impetus to the batting innings.

Here is a video of MS Dhoni's assault on Khaleel that sent the crowd into a frenzy:

Dhoni has been in great ball-striking form this season despite coming in at No.8, evidenced by his strike rate of 204.36.

CSK won the toss and elected to bat first on a dry Cheupak wicket. However, wickets at regular intervals had the side reeling at 77-4 in the 12th over before Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu added a vital 36-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, the pair were dismissed in the next two overs before MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja added a quick-fire 38 from 18 balls to help the side breach the 160-mark.

CSK are well-placed in the points table with 13 points in 11 games and would likely need to win one of their remaining three games to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, DC have made a late surge after starting with five straight losses to find themselves at four wins and six losses, with a mathematical chance of still qualifying for the playoffs.

"I don't think I've ever been involved in a tournament where the table is so tight" - CSK batting coach Mike Hussey ahead of the DC clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey felt that the ongoing IPL is the closest-fought one in the tournament's long and coveted history ahead of the clash against the Delhi Capitals.

The second-placed Chennai Super Kings are ahead of the last-placed Delhi Capitals by just four points, with the teams from second to eighth separated by just three points as the season heads to a thrilling finale to the league stage.

Speaking on the eve of the Delhi Capitals clash, Hussey said:

"I don't think I've ever been involved in a tournament where the table is so tight. So it would be so dangerous to start looking ahead and start thinking about a final finishing position because if you take your eye off, then we'll get ourselves into trouble. So it's not even been a topic of conversation at all. Obviously, we're dreaming about it [the Playoffs]. And hoping, but there's a lot of hard work to be done before."

Hussey played six seasons for CSK from 2008 to 2013 before returning for his swansong in 2015. He was instrumental in their title run in 2011, scoring 492 runs at an average of 118.84.

He also won the Orange Cap in 2013, scoring 733 runs at an average of 52.35 and helping the side make the finals.

