[Watch] David Warner clubs a ridiculous six over long leg in PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner hammered a ridiculous six in the ongoing IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday (March 23). The left-handed batter played a scoop shot off Kagiso Rabada's bowling before a spectator took the catch.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Rabada came on to bowl his second. Having smashed the previous delivery for a boundary, the southpaw used the South African speedster's pace on this occasion and scooped it well over the long-leg boundary despite not connecting well with the ball.

Expand Tweet

Warner opened the innings with Mitchell Marsh, who was the first to depart to left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for 20 off 12 deliveries. It was Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who won the toss and sent the Capitals into bat.

The four overseas players for the hosts are Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone. Meanwhile, the Capitals have opted for Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope apart from the ex-captain.

Harshal Patel gets David Warner with a slower bouncer

David Warner. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 37-year-old's exploits were shortlived as Harshal Patel's slower bouncer got the better of him. The umpire initially remained unmoved amid the Australian veteran's dismissal but the Kings opted for a review to overturn the call and send the batter back for 29 off 21 deliveries.

The Aussie left-hander was the Capitals' highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 516 runs in 14 matches, averaging 36.85 alongside a strike rate of 131.63. However, the franchise had a torrid time, finishing ninth in the points table. Hence, Rishabh Pant has returned to take over the leadership duties.

The opening day of IPL 2024 saw defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings won by six wickets, successfully chasing down 174. Mustafizur Rahman earned the Player of the Match award for his four wickets.