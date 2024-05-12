[Watch] David Warner departs cheaply on his IPL 2024 comeback game in DC vs RCB

David Warner departed cheaply on his comeback game for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The left-hander lasted just two balls as he holed out to long-on, having scored just one run. The 37-year-old was dropped for the last four games and came into the side as an impact substitute since skipper Rishabh Pant was banned for this contest.

The dismissal came in the opening over of the Capitals' run-chase. Swapnil Singh bowled a full-length ball on off-stump and Warner leaned in while attempting the slog-sweep. He hit the ball fairly well but hit it too straight. Will Jacks at long-on moved to his left and took it easily inside the ropes.

Watch the video below:

Warner has an underwhelming IPL 2024 season, scoring 168 runs in eight matches, including a solitary half-century.

DC in huge trouble against RCB in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display has helped RCB dominate DC in the IPL 2024 match on Sunday. Apart from Warner's wicket, Yash Dayal dismissed Abishek Porel before running out non-striker Jake Fraser-McGurk to put his team on top. Mohammed Siraj then trapped Kumar Kushagra lbw cheaply.

At the time of writing, the Capitals were 43/4 after five overs, with stand-in captain Axar Patel and Shai Hope at the crease.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 187/9 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar starred with the bat, scoring 52 runs off 32 balls in an innings comprising three sixes and as many boundaries. Will Jacks also chipped in with 41 off 29 deliveries, including two sixes and three boundaries. The duo shared an 88-run partnership for the second wicket to help RCB recover from 36/2.

Cameron Green stayed unbeaten on 32 off 24 balls with the help of two sixes and one boundary. Virat Kohli contributed 27 off 13 to the scorecard.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged two wickets each for DC, while Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one apiece.

Follow the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

