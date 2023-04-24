[WATCH] David Warner gets thunderous cheers from Hyderabad fans during the toss in SRH vs DC IPL 2023 clash  

David Warner received a warm reception from the Hyderabad fans on his return to the city after almost four years in the IPL. He spent seven seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise and went on to lead them to a title victory in 2016.

SRH parted ways with him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, and Delhi Capitals (DC) then signed him. Warner is currently leading the DC side this season in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant.

The Delhi Capitals are squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 34th match of IPL 2023 today (April 24) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The crowd erupted as soon as Warner began speaking at the toss as they cheered loudly for their beloved superstar.

"For me, it's about coming out here and entertaining, I think I owe it to the crowd"- David Warner

Speaking after winning the toss, Warner expressed gratitude for the love showered by the fans. The southpaw opened up that he wanted to entertain the crowd. He said:

"We're going to bat first. Looks like a nice surface with a nice even sheen to it. If you put a good total on the board, you can defend it. It's about being consistent. We have to start well in the first six. If we can do that today, we'll do well. (Mindset against SRH) My mindset is to see the crowd, they're a great source of support for me.

"For me, it's about coming out here and entertaining. I think I owe it to the crowd. Two changes. Sarfaraz and Ripal Patel come in. (Shaw) We know he's a good player, he will have to work his backside off to get back into the side. It's about backing yourself and hit those gaps."

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

