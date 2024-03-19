[Watch] David Warner gets welcomed in Pushpa-style on arrival in DC camp ahead of IPL 2024 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner received a grand Pushpa-style welcome on arrival as he joined the team camp on Tuesday (March 19) ahead of IPL 2024.

The Aussie keeps engaged with Indian fans on Instagram by making face swap reels, based on Indian movies. He has made a lot of reels on the super hit Telugu movie Pushpa, which features actor Allu Arjun.

Warner has also performed dance maneuvers and mannerisms from the movie while fielding near the boundary to engage the fans while playing matches in India over the past few years.

On his arrival in India ahead of IPL 2024, the hotel staff members welcomed the Australian batter in the Pushpa style by doing the famous hand mannerism. The Delhi Capitals franchise gave their fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on X.

"To get fluency in batting is a little tough" - Sunil Gavaskar on DC captain Rishabh Pant's comeback in IPL 2024

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar recently cautioned fans about expecting too much from Rishabh Pant in the early games of IPL as he is coming off from a lengthy injury layoff.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar analyzed the impact the time away from the field might have on Pant's batting and wicket-keeping in the IPL and said:

"It'll be very difficult. But the good thing is he (Pant) has played some cricket. So he has got some practice. To get fluency in batting is a little tough.

"When you talk of a knee injury, the pivoting that takes place. Wicketkeeping is difficult as well, but even in batting, the knee is quite important. So, maybe, in the beginning, we won't see the real Rishabh Pant that we are used to."

Gavaskar continued:

"To find a wicketkeeper like him who comments from behind the stumps, that's full-on entertainment because there are a lot of wicket-keepers who would like to disturb your concentration by saying different things... but Rishabh Pant has the ability to say such a thing that whoever he is targetting, they also laugh, they also enjoy it. But when enjoying it, their concentration goes down a bit, right? The advantage is for his team then."

The Rishabh Pant-led DC will commence their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23.