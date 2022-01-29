[WATCH] David Warner lip-syncs to famous "Pushpa" dialogue with his cute daughter in the background

Australian batter David Warner has lip-synced to a famous dialog from Allu Arjun’s superhit movie “Pushpa” in his latest Instagram post.

One of the veteran cricketer’s daughters also features in the video. She is seen joining her dad in making the viral gesture of running the hand across the chin from the movie.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Warner wrote:

“Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? india wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip syncing. #pushpa.”

The dialog from the movie as well as the dance step from the song "Srivalli" have gone viral on social media networks. Warner himself had shared his version of the "Srivalli" dance on his Instagram handle a few days back.

Recently, he shared another hilarious video in which he swapped faces with Allu Arjun in some clips from the movie “Pushpa”.

Sharing the video, he praised the actor and wrote:

“Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy. #pushpa #india.”

Warner was part of the Australian squad that hammered England 4-0 in the recently-concluded Ashes series.

“David Warner will not become the captain of any team” - Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released Warner. The former captain of the franchise, who led them to their only title triumph in 2016, was sacked as skipper midway through IPL 2021 and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI as well.

Under-fire, the southpaw answered critics by winning the Player of the Tournament award as Australia clinched their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup title last year.

According to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, despite his experience and success as leader, IPL franchises are unlikely to pick the Aussie as captain. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"They can think about it but in my opinion, they will not make him the captain. I believe, David Warner will not become the captain of any team although three teams are probably looking for a skipper. Even if we leave out Punjab, still two teams (KKR, RCB) are looking for a captain."

35-year-old Warner has amassed 5,449 runs in 150 IPL games at an average of 41.59 and a strike rate of 139.96.

Edited by Samya Majumdar