[Watch] David Warner relieved as Phil Salt departs just after being dropped during DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Phil Salt couldn't take advantage of the lifeline he received from Delhi Capitals' (DC) David Warner during the IPL 2024 match between the two teams in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Salt pulled a delivery from Anrich Nortje towards deep square leg where Warner got in a good position to take the catch. Generally one of the safest fielders, Warner couldn't hold onto the ball, as it just popped out of his grasp. He couldn't believe he had shelled such an easy chance by his standards.

However, on the very next delivery, Phil Salt was deceived by a slower ball and Tristan Stubbs took a good catch at mid-off. The relieved look on David Warner's face was evident as the Capitals finally got a much-needed breakthrough.

Here's the video of how the events panned out:

Salt and Sunil Narine added 60 runs for the opening stand in just 4.2 overs and the England wicketkeeper seemed set to change gears even further. The dismissal was thus a timely one for the hosts.

Sunil Narine's carnage puts KKR in dominant position

The Capitals had a chance to regroup after Phil Salt's wicket and assess the situation. However, KKR opener Sunil Narine ensured the hosts had no breathing space as he continued his carnage from the other end.

As he did against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Narine left the DC bowlers scratching their heads with some ridiculous shots. His belligerent batting was provided great assistance by young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored his maiden half-century in the IPL.

Although Mitchell Marsh sent back Narine for 85(39), Andre Russell seems to have taken off from where his compatriot left. KKr still have an outside chance of going past the highest IPL score ever set by SunRisers Hyderabad (277/3) earlier this season against the Mumbai Indians.