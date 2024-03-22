[Watch] David Warner turns chef at Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024

Australia's ace opening batter David Warner recently showcased his cooking skills at the Delhi Capitals (DC) team hotel ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The Delhi-based franchise took to its official Instagram handle on Friday, March 22, to share a video in which Warner can be seen cooking for his teammates. DC captioned the post:

"Here’s revealing our 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐟 as promised 😉 It’s now time you #NameTheRecipe by Chef Davey 👨‍🍳👇."

It is worth mentioning that David Warner captained Delhi in IPL 2023 as regular skipper Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car crash in December 2022.

However, the side endured a disappointing campaign, finishing in the penultimate position in the points table after winning just five out of their 14 league matches. Warner fought a lone battle, not receiving enough support from the remaining top-order batters.

The southpaw finished as DC's leading run-getter of the edition, chalking up 526 runs across 14 appearances at an average of 36.85. He hit six half-centuries, and his runs came at a strike rate of 131.63.

David Warner was felicitated with Ram Janmabhoomi replica ahead of IPL 2024

David Warner, on several occasions, has expressed his love for India, and the left-handed batter enjoys a tremendous fanbase in the country, courtesy of his hilarious reel videos.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024, Warner was presented with a Ram Janmabhoomi replica by a few fans. The cricket star was also heard saying 'Jay Shree Ram' after being felicitated.

A video of Warner accepting the Ram Janmabhoomi replica was shared by a fan on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and it has since gone viral on social media.

Delhi will open their IPL 2024 campaign with an afternoon clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, March 23.