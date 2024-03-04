[Watch] David Warner turns into popular actor Mahesh Babu in a hilarious reel 

Australian opening batter David Warner recently shared a hilarious reel in which he turned into Rishi Kumar, the protagonist of the super-hit Telugu movie Maharshi, which was released in 2019.

It's been a while since Warner shared such reels to entertain his Indian followers on Instagram. Ahead of IPL 2024, he is now back into business with his latest reel.

Warner swapped his face with Mahesh Babu and appeared in different avatars during the reel, along with other actors in the film. The southpaw shared the following reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"A throw back, do you remember this one 😂😂"

You can watch the video below:

David Warner was last seen in action during the T20I series against New Zealand last month. He retired from Test cricket after a successful series against Pakistan and played his farewell match at his home ground in Sydney. Warner also bid adieu to ODI cricket on a high after winning the 2023 World Cup.

The southpaw recently opened up about his plans to quit international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June later this year. Speaking after winning the Player of the Match award in the first T20I against West Indies in Hobart, David Warner said:

"It's great, I feel refreshed, guys have told me settle down, I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there, I'm excited and it's a good little journey that we've got going for the next 6 months. You saw the squad going to New Zealand, that's the squad mostly we will take to World Cup, but we got to finish off the series well still here."

David Warner will turn up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

David Warner led the Delhi Capitals side last IPL season in the absence of their regular captain, Rishabh Pant. As the wicketkeeper-batter is now fit and ready to take up the responsibility again, Warner will get the chance to focus solely on his batting and score a heap of runs in the top order for the Capitals this season.

Here is the full list of DC matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 23 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm IST, Mohali

March 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Jaipur

March 31 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Vizag

April 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, Vizag

April 7 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm IST, Mumbai

