[Watch] David Warner turns right-handed for free hit delivery against MI 

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner switched to bat right-handed for a free-hit delivery from Hrithik Shokeen in the match against the Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. The move, however, backfired as Warner badly mistimed the attempted big hit. It landed inside the 30-yard-circle and resulted in just a single for the Capitals.

David Warner has shared pictures and videos of him batting right-handed in training sessions in the past. He was recently seen practicing right-handed ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India to tackle India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The move to bat right-handed made sense as Warner was up against Mumbai's off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

Shokeen bowled the no-ball in the third delivery of the eighth over to Manish Pandey, who took a single to bring Warner on strike for the free-hit.

Check out the video of the same below:

Sexy Cricket Shots @sexycricketshot



For the first time in history David Warner batted in Right hand.



#MIvsDC

"Never seen before "For the first time in history David Warner batted in Right hand. "Never seen before "For the first time in history David Warner batted in Right hand. #MIvsDChttps://t.co/doJwuCIihr

In a battle between the only two teams yet to get off the mark in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first on a patchy Delhi wicket.

With Jofra Archer still unavailable due to injury, MI made only one change by bringing in Australian speedster Riley Meredith to replace Tristan Stubbs.

The Capitals made a couple of changes by bringing in Mustafizur Rahman in place of Rilee Rossouw and under-19 World Cup hero Yash Dhull for his IPL debut in place of the injured Khaleel Ahmed.

David Warner became the fastest player to reach 6000 runs in the IPL

David Warner reached his 6000th IPL run with a pull shot of Trent Boult against the Royals.

David Warner became the third player in IPL history (after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan) to breach the 6000 run mark in the Delhi Capitals' third game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw from Australia became the fastest to reach the landmark in just 165 innings, 23 fewer than Virat Kohli. Warner also became the only overseas player to cross the 6000 run mark.

Warner is the IPL's all-time third-highest run-getter, with an excellent average of 42.23 and a strike rate of 140. He has won the Orange Cap thrice - in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

So far this season, Warner has been scoring at an alarmingly low strike rate of 117 and has struggled to accelerate even after getting set in all three matches. The trend continued in the ongoing match against Mumbai Indians as well, as Warner scored 51 off 47 balls and looked uncomfortable throughout the innings.

The Capitals will hope the dashing opener rediscovers his touch soon as they look to turn things around after a disastrous start. The Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 172 in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Poll : 0 votes