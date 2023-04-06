[Watch] David Willey takes back-to-back wickets for RCB, sends KKR's Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh packing off consecutive deliveries in IPL 2023

David Willey shone for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6.

Willey initially dismissed Venkatesh Iyer (3) cheaply before sending back Mandeep Singh for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries during his maiden over.

The first dismissal took place in the fourth over when Willey bowled short-of-a-length delivery just outside the off-stump. He got sharp movement off the seam and the ball stayed low, beating the inside edge before crashing onto the middle and leg stumps.

David Willey then sent Mandeep Singh packing for a golden duck with absolute beauty.

The left-arm pacer bowled a good-length delivery that slanted away from over the wicket. He pitched it around the legs and Mandeep got tentatively forward to defend but the ball nipped away sharply before smashing the off-stump.

Mandeep looked completely perplexed before leaving the field.

Scroll to watch the dismissals below:

David Willey’s Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first away game of IPL 2023. RCB included Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell and Willey among the other three overseas players besides their skipper du Plessis.

They will look to continue their winning momentum after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at home.

KKR, on the other hand, picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Tim Southee as their four foreign players. The Kolkata-based franchise lost their last tie against the Punjab Kings by seven runs via the DLS method. They will look to return to winning ways at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

