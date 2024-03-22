[Watch] DC batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's big hit during practice creates a dent in the stands of the brand-new Mullanpur Stadium 

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's big hit during a recent practice session created a dent in the stands of the brand-new Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. The DC players are in the city, preparing for their opening match of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday (March 23).

Jake Fraser-McGurk was not in the original DC squad but came in as a replacement player. The 21-year-old impressed everyone with his batting fireworks in the BBL and now has the chance to showcase his skills in the world's biggest cricket league.

He is expected to play the middle-order role, which was supposed to be Harry Brook's before he withdrew from IPL 2024 due to personal reasons.

Delhi Capitals took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of the batting talent of Fraser-McGurk to their fans. In it, the youngster looked in great rhythm hitting the ball hard and long. One of his lofted shots went on to hit a stand and make a dent.

The Capitals shared the following video and captioned it:

You can watch the video below:

"They have a destructive top order" - Aakash Chopra on DC ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that Delhi Capitals have a destructive top order going into IPL 2024. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra previewed the DC squad, saying:

"They have a destructive top order. Prithvi Shaw just hits. He has even hit six fours in an over. He did that against Shivam Mavi. Form - things have changed a lot from last year to this year. If David Warner wishes to hit, he does that very well. He didn't make up his mind to do that last year. Mitchell Marsh also drives his car in the flying gear. After that, Rishabh Pant. I have named him Rishabh 'destructive' Pant in any case."

He continued:

"Their second strength is that their spin department is good. They have two very good spinners. They have an eight-over bank - four overs each from Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, both of whom are doing very well."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.