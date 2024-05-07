[Watch] DC batter Shai Hope gets run-out at non-striker's end during IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Shai Hope unfortunately got run out during the IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (May 7). The Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi is hosting the clash tonight.

Hope arrived at the crease after the fall of the first wicket in the fifth over. The West Indies batter could only score only one run before getting dismissed through run-out mode at the non-striker's end.

On the first ball of the sixth over, DC opener Abishek Porel smashed the ball straight. While trying to stop the ball, bowler Sandeep Sharma managed to deflect the ball onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Shai Hope was backing up too far and as a result, was not inside the crease when the ball dislodged the bails.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

DC notched up a massive total of 221/8 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash vs RR

After being asked to bat first, DC got off to a flying start courtesy of pyrotechnics from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel in the powerplay. Jake was particularly severe against Avesh Khan as he hit him for 28 runs in the 4th over. He reached his half-century and then departed in the next over after failing to put away a full toss from Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jake's opening partner, Porel, continued at the other end and went on to hit a sublime half-century while DC lost a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs. Axar Patel (15) and Rishabh Pant (15) got starts but failed to convert them, leaving the onus on Tristan Stubbs to provide a strong finish to the innings.

The South African batter did not disappoint as he smashed 3 sixes and as many fours en route to 41 (20) to help the Capitals reach a massive total of 221. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets for RR in the bowling department.

At the mid-innings break, he reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"I would say 220 is about par. We have to bat well because they have Kuldeep and Axar. How we bat against them and in the powerplay will decide (the run-chase). We will get a lot more of those (wickets of full tosses) In modern day T20, those that were good balls earlier are not good balls anymore."

Do you think Delhi Capitals can defend this target? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback