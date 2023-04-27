[WATCH] DC captain David Warner shows off his bowling skills in a net session

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner showcased his bowling skills in a recent net session with his side. With regular captain Rishabh Pant out of action due to injury, the DC management has handed over the reins to Warner for IPL 2023.

The franchise regularly posts updates on their official social media handles to give fans a glimpse of the player's activities on off days. In a recent video on Instagram, Warner can be seen bowling a couple of leg-spinners in the nets. They captioned the post:

"Davey rolling his arm over has us bowled over 😍#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCOnThePitch"

You can watch the video below:

Warner started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils in 2009 before starring for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for eight seasons from 2014 to 2021. He was released by SRH ahead of the mega-auction in 2022, where he was picked up by the Capitals.

Warner's captaincy stint for DC in IPL 2023 began with five consecutive defeats. They have managed to bounce back from the setback by winning their next two games, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SRH. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points from seven games.

The Australian southpaw has been the leading run-scorer for the franchise with 306 runs across seven games at an average of 43.71, including four half-centuries. However, analysts have been critical of his strike rate of 119.53, which is well below his standards.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

