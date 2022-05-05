[Watch] DC captain Rishabh Pant gets out on a full toss after smashing Shreyas Gopal for 22 off 4 balls

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Shreyas Gopal bounced back in style to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant after being hit all over the park.

Playing his first game of IPL 2022, Gopal made an outstanding start, giving away only one run in his first over. However, he was taken to the cleaners in the next over before making a superb comeback on the last ball to get the better of Pant.

Rishabh Pant looked in discomfort in the first 10 balls of his innings before breaking the shackles against Shreyas Gopal. The southpaw struck three sixes on the trot and followed it up with a boundary. Rishabh Pant tried to capitalize on the momentum and went after the bowler in the last ball, only to play it onto the stumps.

It was a wide full toss from Gopal and Pant went hard at the ball. In the process, the DC captain lost his touch and inside-edged the ball onto the stump. Pant was livid with himself and stood his ground for a few seconds before making the long walk back to the pavilion.

Watch the clip below:

Shreyas Gopal was delighted as this was his first wicket of the season, giving him every reason to celebrate.

David Warner steers DC with a half-century

Playing against his former franchise, the veteran Aussie opener was fired up from the first ball. Despite losing wickets from the other end, Warner played an attacking brand of cricket, taking on the Hyderabad bowlers.

The southpaw looked confident and unleashed shots at the Brabourne Stadium. Warner reached the 50-run mark with a boundary off Umran Malik in the 12th over, his fourth of the season.

He and Rovman Powell will look to carry on scoring as many runs as possible in the last five overs to put a challenging total on the scoreboard. At present, DC are at 137/3 in 15 overs.

