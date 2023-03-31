[WATCH] DC players arrive in Lucknow for their first IPL 2023 match against LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to battle it out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 1.

The Delhi-based side conducted a pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to gear up for the competition. The DC contingent arrived in Lucknow on Thursday, ahead of their opening fixture.

The franchise shared a video on its official Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the journey. The Capitals captioned the post:

"Lucknow, swagat nahi karoge hamara? 😉"

Notably, Delhi are yet to win a championship trophy in the cash-rich league. While they made it to their first-ever IPL final in 2020, they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash.

David Warner to lead DC in Rishabh Pant's absence

DC will be without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he sustained following a tragic car crash in December 2022.

The team management has appointed senior Australian opener David Warner as the captain for the season, while Indian all-rounder Axar Patel will serve as his deputy.

Warner has had significant experience leading an IPL team in the past. Under his leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched their maiden championship triumph in 2016.

It is worth mentioning that the Capitals failed to make it to the playoffs the previous season. The side narrowly missed out, finishing fifth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses to their name.

DC squad for IPL 2023

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

