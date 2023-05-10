[WATCH] DC's Lalit Yadav takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Lalit Yadav produced a stunning caught and bowled to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave CSK a steady start after MS Dhoni chose to bat first. The pair added 32 runs for the first wicket before Axar Patel dismissed Conway in the fifth over. Gaikwad also followed suit soon after, with Axar also accounting for his dismissal.

The fall of wickets slowed down the run flow as DC skipper David Warner introduced spin from both ends. Kuldeep Yadav struck immediately, ending Moeen Ali's painful stay in the middle.

With CSK reeling at 64/3 in 9.4 overs, they needed a big partnership from their in-form batters Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube to steady the ship. Both looked good but Lalit Yadav produced a stunner in the 12th over to cut short Rahane's stay in the middle.

The senior Indian batter came down the track and struck the ball low and flat to the right of the bowler, Lalit. The all-rounder, who had non-striker Dube in his way, dove full length to take a one-handed return catch.

Rahane was stunned but had to take the long walk back to the dressing room. The spectacular effort also took umpire Chris Gaffaney by surprise. The dismissal reduced CSK to 77/4 in 11.1 overs.

Watch the clip here:

CSK vs DC Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma.

