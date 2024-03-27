[Watch] DC skipper Rishabh Pant refuses to leave the nets, bats for a long time ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant looked focused in the team's recent training session, batting for a very long time in the nets to gear up for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) contest.

The Delhi-based franchise shared a video on its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 27, in which Pant can be seen signalling that he would leave the nets after a few balls.

However, the southpaw continued batting and kept on increasing the remaining balls. DC captioned the post:

"We all have that one friend like Rishabh."

It is worth mentioning that before Delhi's opening game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), head coach Ricky Ponting suggested that he needs to drag Pant out of the nets at times, as he bats for a really long time.

Pant made his much-awaited cricketing return in the ongoing IPL 2024. The keeper-batter was on the sidelines for almost a year and a half after suffering multiple injuries in a tragic car accident in December 2022.

The left-handed batter scored 18 runs off 13 balls in his comeback game against Punjab. Delhi suffered a four-wicket defeat in the encounter, failing to defend a 175-run target.

"Everyone welcomed him with open arms" - Shai Hope on Rishabh Pant's return

DC batter Shai Hope recently spoke about the thunderous reception Rishabh Pant received from the crowd on his return against PBKS at Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

He mentioned that everyone was overjoyed seeing Pant back on the field. Recalling the loud cheers for the DC captain, Hope said during an interview with IANS:

"It was amazing. We all were so happy to see him out there after such a long time. Like I was saying, the world needs to see a Rishabh Pant and a fit Rishabh Pant and the atmosphere when he walked out to the crease — because I was there at the crease as well. I felt a different buz. It was so loud. Everyone welcomed him with open arms."

Delhi will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.