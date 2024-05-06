[Watch] Debutant Anshul Kamboj cleans up Travis Head off no-ball in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) debutant Anshul Kamboj gave an early reprieve to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Wankhede on Monday (May 6). Head was then playing on 24 off 16 when he was bowled off a no-ball by the newcomer.

The blunder came in the fifth over of Sunrisers' innings. Kamboj bowled a full-length ball that straightened past the edge and crashed into the off stump. That came as Head tried to create room and swing it towards the off side. However, Kamboj overstepped which resulted in a no-ball. Head added salt to the wounds with a boundary off the free hit, which was also a no-ball, leading to another free-hit four.

Watch the video below:

Head was also dropped in the eighth over at deep third man by Nuwan Thushara off Kamboj's bowling on the score of 44.

Travis Head is one of the leading run-scorers in IPL 2024. The left-hander amassed 444 runs in nine matches, including one century and three fifties. The 30-year-old was earlier dropped on zero by Riyan Parag against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game.

MI opt to bowl against SRH in IPL 2024 match

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against SRH despite losing their previous game against the Hyderabad-based side by 31 runs in a high-scoring affair.

At the time of writing, SRH were 92/3 after 11 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease. Head departed for a 30-ball 48.

Mumbai are rock-bottom of the points table with just three wins in 11 games. They are out of the playoff race. The five-time champions are playing for pride and will look to avenge their previous loss against the Sunrisers.

Meanwhile, SRH are fourth in the points table with six wins in 10 matches. They beat RR by just one run in a thriller last time out. The Pat Cummins-led side would look to continue their winning momentum as they hope to register maximum wins in league games for a place in the top two to get multiple chances to qualify for the final.

Follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

