[Watch] 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai as LGM movie hits theaters

Dhoni Entertainment production house's first movie 'LGM - Let's Get Married' was released in theaters today. It is a romance/comedy film directed by Ramesh Thamilmani.

The movie has been released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens saw a full house for a show on the first day itself. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was present for the show as well. She clicked some photos and videos as the audience went crazy with chants of 'Dhoni'.

Fans on Twitter how have stated that no tickets are available for this movie in Tamil Nadu. All the shows have received housefull bookings on the first day.

The movie features Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya and Yogi Babu. A few days ago, the production house promoted the film at an event where the Chennai Super Kings captain made his presence felt. He interacted with the audience and even made a few hilarious comments about CSK teammate Deepak Chahar and actor Yogi Babu.

IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Image: Getty)

While the Chennai Super Kings captain has his own production house now, there was a time when his aim was to earn only ₹30 lakh and return to Ranchi. During a recent chat with Sportskeeda, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared details of a conversation between his wife and a newcomer Dhoni.

"He used to talk to my wife quite a lot. He used to say that his aim is to make ₹30 lakh, so he could spend the rest of his life very peacefully in Ranchi. He didn’t want to leave Ranchi also - ‘kuch bhi jo jaaye, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga’, he used to say," Jaffer recalled.

The Chennai Super Kings captain has retired from international cricket but continues to be active in the IPL. He confirmed earlier this year that he would try his best to play in IPL 2024.