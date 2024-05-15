[Watch] Dhruv Jurel departs for a golden duck off Sam Curran's bowling in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for a golden duck in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The right-handed batter perished to PBKS' stand-in skipper Sam Curran in the contest being conducted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

Jurel had a crucial task on his hands after coming into bat after the 13-over mark. Ravichandran Ashwin had only just departed after infusing some momentum into the innings and the well-settled Riyan Parag was at the other end.

Jurel got on strike after Parag took a single off the second ball of the 14th over. Curran came around the wicket and bowled a shortish delivery on the batter's body.

The right-handed batter walked down the pitch and attempted to go over the midwicket fielder inside the circle. However, Harpreet Brar ended up taking the catch to seal Jurel's early departure.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

RR's crisis has worsened after Ashwin and Jurel's quick dismissal. The next batter in, Rovman Powell, also departed after facing just four balls, falling to a soft dismissal against leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Dhruv Jurel has made his debut in the same fixture in IPL 2023

The wicket-keeper batter's maiden IPL contest came at this very venue against the same opposition in the 2023 edition. Back then, coming on as an impact sub, he had scored an unbeaten 32 runs off 15 deliveries in RR's narrow five-run loss.

He has come a long way since, being a bonafide member of the side as well as earning a national cap as well. However, his 2024 season has not gone to plan at all. With only 131 runs in eight innings prior to the ongoing match against PBKS, Jurel has struggled to a great extent. His strike rate of 135.85 has also been far from impressive, considering his role in the team.

Jurel has made way for Donovan Ferreira, as RR have been forced to tap into their impact sub-option inside the first innings itself. As of writing, the hosts are placed at 113/6 after 16 overs.