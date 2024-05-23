[Watch] Dinesh Karthik acknowledges the applause from fans after playing his final IPL game in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik received applause from fans and his teammates after playing his final IPL match. It came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday (May 22) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He acknowledged them by raining his hand while walking off the field after the match.

It was not a happy ending for the veteran keeper. His team RCB lost the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 by four wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and bowed out of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik has played the finishing role well for RCB yet again this season, scoring 326 runs across 15 games at an impressive strike rate of 187.36.

After the conclusion of the match on Wednesday, Dinesh Karthik led his side off the field following the tough loss. Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium gave him an ovation and cheered on while he was going back to the pavilion. A fan gave a glimpse of the moment by sharing a video on X.

"It's a sad ending"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after disappointing loss against RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator

At the post-match conference, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that they were a few runs short of the par score in the first innings, considering the dew factor. Reflecting on the loss, he said:

"I think with the dew coming in we probably felt we were a bit short with the bat. We felt like we had to push a few more runs to be competitive. I don't think we were too many runs shy of what was a good score on that pitch. But credit to the guys for how they fought and that's what you can ask for, a great fight."

He also touched upon his side's comeback to get into the IPL 2024 playoff after winning six games in a row in the league stage and said:

"A lot of other teams, the wheels would have probably fallen off after one from nine (eight games). Credit to the boys to fight and give everything we have. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. It's a sad ending - when it goes like that (six wins in a row) you wonder if it's possibly written in the stars and if there's something special."

What were the positives for RCB in IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section.

