[Watch] Dinesh Karthik hits the winning boundary in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik played a blinder to carry his side to their first victory of IPL 2024 on Monday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The veteran hit a boundary straight back past the bowler, Arshdeep Singh, to complete a nervy win.

The incident occurred in the final over of the innings when it came down to 10 runs required off the last six deliveries. The veteran played a scoop shot for six to swing the match back in his side's favour. With Arshdeep delivering a wide the next ball, Karthik dispatched the third delivery for a four to send the crowd into delirium.

Earlier, the Bengaluru-based franchise had won the toss and elected to field first. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each to restrict the Punjab Kings to 176 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan emerging as their top run-getter with 45 off 37 deliveries. Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, and Jitesh Sharma made notable contributions.

"I wasn't completely in control but getting there" - Dinesh Karthik

The 38-year-old, who finished unbeaten at 28 off 10 deliveries, credited Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8) for playing his part and helping the Royal Challengers get to the target. He told the host broadcaster:

"Little bit (dusting off the rustiness). I wasn't completely in control but getting there. We needed that (knock from Lomror), Anuj batted well last time but when Mahipal walked out.. he took the pressure off me. He (Harshal) is a wily customer, he has the dipping slower one and if you missed that you are a goner, I had to wait to play the scoop."

Virat Kohli earned the Player of the Match award for his 77 off 49 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and two sixes. RCB will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.