[Watch] Dinesh Karthik slams 4 unique-looking scoop shots against Akash Madhwal in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Dinesh Karthik played four scoop shots in an over against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 11).

The shots came during the 16th over of RCB's innings. Madhwal bowled a full-length ball outside off but Karthik waited for the ball and fetched it to execute the scoop shot between the keeper and short third man for a boundary. The wicketkeeper-batter similarly registered four boundaries as the over yielded 16 runs.

Overall, Karthik scored unbeaten 53 runs off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 230.43 with the help of four sixes and five boundaries. The right-hander amassed 17 runs off the last five balls against Madhwal during his last-over heroics. Earlier, he slammed an unbeaten 28 off 10 against Punjab Kings to help Bengaluru win their first game of the season.

RCB set 197-run target for MI in IPL 2024 match

A clinical batting performance from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB post 196 against MI in their allotted 20 overs.

Faf led from the front, scoring 61 off 40 deliveries in an innings laced with three sixes and four boundaries. Patidar smashed a quickfire 50 off 26, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. The duo shared an 82-run partnership for the third wicket after Bengaluru lost Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks for single-digit scores. Later, Karthik provided the final flourish to help his team post a respectable total against the five-time champions.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 5/21, while Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal and Akash Madhawal bagged one wicket apiece.

Faf du Plessis-led side are searching for their first win after registering a hat-trick of losses. They have managed a solitary win in their first five games. On the other hand, MI will be looking to continue their winning momentum after registering the first win of the 2024 season against Delhi Capitals after losing the first three games.

