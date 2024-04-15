[Watch] Dinesh Karthik smacks monstrous 108m six off T Natarajan in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 runfest

Dinesh Karthik slammed a monstrous 108-metre six off T Natarajan in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15).

With that, the wicketkeeper-batter slammed the longest six of this IPL season so far. He went past Klaasen, who slammed a 106-m six off Lockie Ferguson earlier in the game.

The six came during the 16th over of RCB's run chase. T Natarajan bowled a full-length ball on the pads and Karthik slammed it for a 108-m six that hit the stadium's roof.

Watch Dinesh Karthik's six below:

Karthik smashed 83 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 237.14, smashing seven sixes and five boundaries. The right-handed batter has been in brilliant form in IPL 2024.

The 38-year-old smashed 53* off 23 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in RCB's last game. He also returned with scores of 38 (26), 28* (10) and 20 (8) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively.

Dinesh Karthik will now look to continue his sublime form to keep himself in the fray for a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC event is scheduled to be played in the United States of America and the West Indies in June.

Dinesh Karthik's innings in vain as SRH beat RCB in IPL 2024 high-scoring thriller

Dinesh Karthik's fighting knock went in vain as SRH beat RCB by 25 runs in IPL 2024 on Monday.

Chasing 288, RCB managed 262/7. Apart from Karthik, skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Anuj Rawat chipped in with 62 (28), 42 (20) and 25*(14), respectively.

Pat Cummins led from the front for Sunrisers, returning with figures of 3/43, while Mayank Markande bagged two wickets.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted the highest-ever total in IPL history. They put up 287/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 102 off 41 in an innings comprising eight sixes and nine boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen also slammed 67 off 31, including seven sixes and two boundaries.

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram chipped in with 37*(10), 34 (22), and 32*(17), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets for RCB, while Reece Topley picked up one.

With the win, SRH consolidated their fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table. They have won four out of their first six matches. Pat Cummins and Co. will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.

On the other hand, RCB remain rock-bottom with a solitary win in seven games. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the IPL season. They next play KKR at Eden Gardens on April 21.

Click here to check out the full RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

