[Watch] "Distance doesn’t change much"- Dewald Brevis hosts his MI teammate Tilak Varma in South Africa

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Dewald Brevis recently hosted his IPL teammate Tilak Varma at his home in South Africa. Tilak is currently in South Africa with the Team India contingent, who are playing the 3-match ODI series.

The T20I series before this ended in a draw as both teams won one game each, with one wash-out contest.

Brevis and Varma have been close friends since their time together at MI in IPL 2022. The Indian batter took to his official X handle and shared a video on Monday (December 18) to give fans a glimpse of the time he enjoyed in the company of Brevis with his family. He captioned:

"Distance doesn’t change much, not even your table tennis skills Was so good meeting you and your family my brother, and can’t wait to see you soon. Thank you for hosting me."

You can watch the video below:

Mumbai Indians retained Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis ahead of IPL 2024 auction

MI decided to retain youngsters like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis ahead of the new season. Both made their IPL debut in 2022, but only Tilak has managed to impress with consistent performances so far. Brevis played seven games in the IPL 2022 and scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 142.48. He did not get a chance to feature in the 2023 season.

Tilak Varma has been a star performer in the middle-order for the Mumbai Indians over the past two seasons. He has played multiple match-defining knocks and handled the batting department well with senior teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

Across 25 games, Varma has scored 740 runs at an average of 38.95, including three fifties. He also earned a call-up to the Indian T20I and ODI teams this year on the back of his consistent run in IPL and domestic cricket.