[Watch] Double trouble for RCB as Ravichandran Ashwin sends back Cameron Green & Glenn Maxwell on consecutive balls in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made big dents in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting by dismissing the Australian duo of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell on back-to-back deliveries in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Ashwin deserved the wickets for being economical.

Green was on 27 and felt he had to take Ashwin to the cleaners. The veteran off-spinner bowled a carrom ball and the batter, who tried to go over long-on, ended up lobbing it towards covers where Rovman Poweel took a second good catch in the game.

Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat next and decided to play a big shot against Ravichandran Ashwin straightaway. However, he got it nowhere near the middle of his bat and Dhruv Jurel completed a simple catch at long on.

Here's a video of both the dismissals:

Expand Tweet

Ravichandran Ashwin could have had another wicket in the form of Rajat Patidar had Dhruv Jurel not made a mess of a simple catch. However, his figures of 2/19 have put the Royals in a pretty strong position.

RCB's hopes of a competitive total depend on Dinesh Karthik and lower middle order

Avesh Khan had already dismissed Rajat Patidar and could have had a double strike like Ashwin when Dinesh Karthik was trapped in front. However, the UltraEdge made it seem that there was a knick and the third umpire overturned the ruling. The decision has already started a big debate on social media.

RR players and Kumar Sangakkara in the dugout seemed livid and confused as they were certain that the bat hit the pad and that's what showed a spike on the UltraEdge.

Nevertheless, Karthik is still at the crease and forming an important partnership with Mahipal Lomror. RCB will be hopeful that the duo get them past the 180-run mark, which seems to be a bare minimum given the dew factor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback