Watch: Ellyse Perry replies hilariously when asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as her opening partner

Ellyse Perry, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL, benched herself when asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as her opening partner.

The Australian all-rounder replied hilariously during a Q&A session with RCB:

“I (Perry) will pick both of them (Kohli and Dhoni) to open together so I can watch from outside.”

For the uninitiated, Kohli - IPL’s top-run scorer - has scored 2972 runs in 84 innings as an opener, which includes five hundreds and 20 half-centuries.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has only opened for Team India in the ODIs, scoring 96 vs England in 2006 and two runs against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Meanwhile, Perry has failed to deliver in the first two games for RCB, scoring 31 and 13 against the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, respectively. She will look to ensure RCB beat Gujarat Giants (GG) on Wednesday to register their first win of the season.

Ellyse Perry’s Australian teammate Alyssa Healy feels WPL will challenge WBBL as the best women’s T20 league

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy reckons that the WPL will challenge Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) as the best women’s T20 league in the world.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



5 - ALYSSA HEALY

3 - Sophie Devine

2 - Beth Mooney

2 - Ellyse Perry

2 - Grace Harris

2 - Lizelle Lee

In her Cricket Australia column, she wrote:

“The WBBL has been the envy of women’s cricket for women’s cricket now, but there’s no denying the WPL will put pressure on our domestic competition. It’s not all about money, but players in the WPL are earning more than for a three-week competition than they are playing for their country for 12 months of the year.”

Healy added:

“For the WBBL to keep pace with the WPL and retain its status as the best domestic competition in the world, we need to make sure it’s lucrative and exciting enough for the best players to keep making the trip to Australia.”

It is worth mentioning that the WBBL began in 2015-16. Eight successful seasons of the eight-team tournament have been conducted till date. Meanwhile, the inaugural WPL is a five-team tournament.

