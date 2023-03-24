(Watch) England stars Harry Brook and Adil Rashid arrive to join SunRisers Hyderabad camp ahead of IPL 2023

England cricketers Harry Brook and Adil Rashid have joined the SunRisers Hyderabad camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise's official Twitter handle posted a video of the same on Friday (March 24).

Harry Brook was one of the most expensive English players in the IPL auction held in December 2022 in Kochi. The 24-year-old fetched an enormous INR 13.25 crores from the 2016 champions. Meanwhile, Rashid went for his base price of INR 2 crores.

Brook is arguably one of the players to watch out for in IPL 2023, keeping in mind his recent record in international cricket. The Yorkshire batter has plundered runs consistently in Test cricket at a healthy strike rate of 98.77. His T20 strike rate is also 148.38 and he was part of England's T20 World Cup 2022 winning squad.

Leg-spinner Rashid has been a mainstay for England when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The 35-year-old has 291 scalps in 261 T20 games at 23.18. His first IPL experience came with the Punjab Kings in the second half of the 2021 edition, but went wicketless in the only game he played.

SunRisers Hyderabad would hope for a better IPL 2023 after two years of struggle

SunRisers Hyderabad will hope to turn their fortunes around this year after finishing in the bottom half of the points table in the last two years. They will be looking for a fresh start, having revamped their coaching staff, with Brian Lara replacing Tom Moody in the role.

South Africa's Aiden Markram will lead the side, replacing Kane Williamson, who has moved to the Gujarat Titans. Markram was one of the team's top performers last year, scoring 381 runs in 14 games at an average of 47.62, striking at 139.05.

SunRisers Hyderabad will open their 2023 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on April 2 in Hyderabad.

