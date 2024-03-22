[Watch] "Equally Alike!"- Faf du Plessis catches up with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Chepauk Stadium ahead of RCB vs CSK clash in IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis recently caught up with his former opening partner at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, ahead of the opening match of IPL 2024.

The two stars will be at loggerheads tonight, leading their respective sides in a high-octane clash. Gaikwad will make his captaincy debut in the IPL by leading CSK this season. MS Dhoni relinquished the captaincy duties on Thursday, March 21, and handed over the reins to Ruturaj.

Both RCB and CSK have been training at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to get ready for the curtain raiser of IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings shared a small video on their X handle to give a glimpse of a fun interaction between du Plessis and Gaikwad ahead of the match. The duo could be seen embracing each other warmly and having a conversation, sporting a smile.

CSK captioned the post:

"Equally Alike! This Bond though!"

Expand Tweet

"It's a huge responsibility but I'm really excited because of the kind of group we have"- Ruturaj Gaikwad on becoming CSK captain

Speaking in a recent video uploaded by Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that it felt great to become captain of such a famous franchise.

He opened up that it was a huge responsibility and looked forward to taking the team ahead with the support of several seniors on the side.

"It feels good. It's a privilege obviously. More than that, it's a huge responsibility but I'm really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough, so not much to do for me. Plus, I have Mahi (Dhoni) bhai in the team, Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai as well, Ajju (Rahane) bhai as well, who's been a great captain, to guide me. Nothing much to worry about, just looking forward to enjoying it," Gaikwad said.

Do you think CSK made the right decision in choosing MS Dhoni's successor? Let us know your views in the comments section below.