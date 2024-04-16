[Watch] Faf du Plessis given out despite leg umpire initially signaling wide in RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis played a quick-fire knock in the team's IPL 2024 contest against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

Chasing a mammoth 288-run target, the onus was on du Plessis to provide his team with a flying start. The right-handed batter succeeded in doing the same, forming a crucial 80-run partnership off 38 balls alongside Virat Kohli.

The RCB captain continued the onslaught even after Kohli's dismissal in the seventh over. He was up against his SRH counterpart Pat Cummins in the 10th over of the run chase.

Du Plessis welcomed Cummins, who was bowling his second over, with a four and a six off the first two deliveries. However, the SRH seamer had the last laugh as he got rid of the well-set batter with a bouncer.

The 39-year-old perished as he got a faint edge while trying to play the hook. He was undone by the slowness and the extra bounce of the ball. Interestingly, the leg umpire initially signaled it as wide, but the main umpire picked up the edge and adjudged it as out.

You can watch the video of the battle between Faf du Plessis and Pat Cummins below:

Faf du Plessis departed after a well-made 62. RCB did not go down without a fight in the encounter, registering 262/7. They slumped to their fifth straight defeat of the season, suffering a 25-run loss.

"There's no way to hide when your confidence is low" - Faf du Plessis opens up on RCB's 28-run loss to SRH

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis seemed pleased with the team's batting effort while chasing a record target. He, however, pointed out how the side's fast bowlers struggled to get going on the surface.

Suggesting that Bengaluru need to work on a few areas to be able to turn things around, du Plessis said:

"Much better (batting performance) from us, that was a proper t20 wicket. Just tried to get close in the end, but 280 was very far. It's tough. We tried a few things, we tried different things. There's no way to hide when your confidence is low. The fast bowlers found it quite difficult out there. Similar to the batting perspective, we need to work on few areas. Need to make sure the run rate doesn't go down after powerplay."

"The guys put up their hand and never gave up (in the run chase). It was good to see the fight, 30-40 runs from the bowling perspective was a bit too much. It's important to go away and freshen your mind, it's such a mental game. Sometimes you feel your mind is going to explode. When you get back to the contest you have to give full commitment." he added

With just a solitary win to their name after seven outings, RCB are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback