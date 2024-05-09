[WATCH] Faf du Plessis takes a stunning catch to send Jonny Bairstow packing in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis took a spectacular catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in Match 58 of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala is hosting an exciting game (Thursday, May 9).

Chasing a mammoth 242 against RCB, the Punjab-based franchise lost Prabhsimran Singh (6) early. Nevertheless, Bairstow continued his good form and joined forces with Rilee Rossouw to drive PBKS in the powerplay overs. The duo picked up the momentum in the fourth over by slamming 18 runs off Mohammed Siraj, while Bairstow hit a six and a four in the following over.

Things were looking bright for the home team, as Bairstow had already two fours in the sixth over bowled by Lockie Ferguson. However, the fifth ball witnessed Ferguson's slower delivery being mistimed by Bairstow, and getting holed out to Du Plessis in the mid-off region. The Protea batter timed his jump perfectly to pluck on a stunning catch running backwards.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

PBKS vs RCB: Rilee Rossouw hits a fifty after Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg

Batting first, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru started off on a disappointing note, losing Faf du Plessis (9) and Will Jacks (12) early. Nevertheless, the duo of Virat Kohli (92 off 47) and Rajat Patidar (55 off 23) stunned the onlookers with their batting prowess.

Thereafter, Cameron Green was of great help, as he slammed 46 off 27 to pave the way for RCB to post a mammoth 241 on the board. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Punjab Kings with figures of 3/38.

At the time of writing, Rilee Rossouw was dismissed on 61 off 27 by Karn Sharma. The southpaw's innings comprised seven fours and six maximums. The home team are at 107/3 after nine overs.

It will be interesting to see if the in-form Shashank Singh and the rest of the PBKS batting unit can seal the chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback