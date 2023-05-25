[Watch] Fans chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ at Gautam Gambhir after MI beat LSG in Eliminator

In a bizarre development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir was targeted after his team lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 81 runs in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

A section of insensitive fans at the stadium chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ while taking a sly dig at Lucknow players and Gambhir, who was involved in a serious chat with MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar near the stands.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal spat with the Lucknow players and Gambhir during their game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium earlier this season.

The battle intensified after Lucknow’s Naveen-ul-Haq, in particular, and Kohli exchanged social media posts targeted at each other.

LSG players were also attacked with nuts and bolts near the boundary ropes and dugout by some insensitive fans after a no-ball controversy during their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Akash Madhwal steals the show as MI pips LSG to reach Qualifier 2

A clinical bowling performance from Akash Madhwal helped MI bundle out Lucknow for 101 in 16.3 overs as they won the game by 81 runs. The medium-pacer returned with exceptional figures of 5/5, while Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla scalped one wicket apiece.

For LSG, Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 40 off 27 balls before getting run out in the most unfortunate fashion, which shifted the momentum in MI’s favor.

Earlier, MI posted 182/8, courtesy of Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 deliveries). Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera also chipped in with 26 (22) and 23 (12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, returning with figures of 4/38, while Yash Thakur bagged three wickets. Mohsin Khan also scalped a solitary wicket.

With the victory, Rohit Sharma and Co. progressed to Qualifier 2 against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

